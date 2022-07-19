BPSC Head Teacher recruitment exam postponed; check notice

July 19, 2022 1:02:37 pm
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has further postponed the exam date for Head Teacher recruitment exam 2022. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 27. Candidates can check the notice at the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The exam will now be held in September however the exam date will be announced in due course of time. The recruitment drive will fill up 40506 vacancies of Head Teacher in primary schools under the education department, Govt. of Bihar.
The registration process was started on March 28 and ended on April 22. The editing link was activated from May 3 till May 9, 2022, for the application form correction.
BPSC had recently postponed other recruitment exams conducted by the commission. The assistant engineer (civil) written exam 2020 which was scheduled on May 12 and 13 was postponed. Likewise, state Civil Services (preliminary) exam eas also canceled due to an alleged paper leak.
