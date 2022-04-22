BPSC Head Teacher recruitment 2022 registration deadline extended; check revised dates here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has further extended the registration process for BPSC Head Teacher recruitment 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is today i.e. April 22, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the post can apply online through the official site of BPSC — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Earlier, the last date for applying was April 21, 2022. The registration process was started on March 28, 2022. A total of 6,421 vacancies have been notified by the commission. The editing link will be activated from May 3 till May 9, 2022, for the application form. The recruitment drive will fill up 40506 vacancies of Head Teacher in primary schools under the education department, Govt. of Bihar.

How to register

Step 1: Visit the official site of BPSC — bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment 2022’ link available on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in the required details and submit.

Step 4: Pay the application fees and submit.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future.

Eligibility Criteria

Academic qualification: Should be a citizen of India and a resident of Bihar State. Must be a post-graduate from a recognized university with at least 50 per cent marks.

– Must be BEd/BA Ed/BSc Ed from a recognised institution.

– Qualified in the ‘Teacher Eligibility Test’ conducted for teachers appointed on or after 2012