Tuesday, March 29, 2022
BPSC extends application deadline for 6421 headmaster posts

BPSC Headmaster recruitment 2022: The last date to apply for the posts is April 11. Interested candidates can apply online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
March 29, 2022 6:09:48 pm
A total of 6,421 vacancies have been notified by the commission. (Representative/file image)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the application deadline for the recruitment of Headmasters in senior secondary schools under the state education department. The last date to apply for the posts is April 11. Interested candidates can apply online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

A total of 6,421 vacancies have been notified by the commission. The last date to make changes in the application form is April 18. The link to edit window will be activated on April 12.

Eligibility criteria:

Age: Candidates applying for the posts should fulfill the following eligibility criteria:

Academic qualification: Should be a citizen of India and a resident of Bihar State.

– Must be post-graduate from recognized university with at least 50 per cent marks.

– Must be BEd/BA Ed/BSc Ed from recognized institution.

– Qualified in the ‘Teacher Eligibility Test’ conducted for teachers appointed on or after 2012

Experience: Minimum 10 Years of continuous service on the post of Secondary Teacher in State

Government School under Panchayati Raj institution or Municipal Body institution.

(ii) Minimum 12 Years of continuous service on the post of Secondary Teacher in School

having permanent affiliation from C.B. S.EA.C. SE./BSEB.

(iii) Minimum 08 Years of continuous service on the post of Senior Secondary Teacher in State

Government School under Panchayati Raj Institution or Municipal Body Institution.

(iv) Minimum l0 Years of continuous service on the post of Senior Secondary Teacher in the school having permanent affiliation from C.B.S.M.C.S.E./ B.S.E.B.

 

