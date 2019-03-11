BPSC Combine Main competitive exam: Applications begin from tomorrow, how to apply

BPSC Combine Main competitive exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced to begin the online application process for the Combined Main competitive exam on its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The application process will begin from March 12, 2019 and conclude on April 4, 2019, according to official notification.

Candidates will have to send the hard copy of application form and supporting documents to the BPSC office before 5 pm on April 15, 2019. A link to fill application form will be activated a day after a candidate has paid the fee. The written exam will be conducted in three sections, Hindi and general knowledge will be mandatory and candidates will have to choose one elective subject.

The documents should be sent at the address – ‘Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Bareli Road), Patna, 800001’.

BPSC Combine Main competitive exam: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘BPSC competitive Main exam’

Step 3: Register using email/phone number

Step 4: Make payment

Step 5: Fill application form, upload images

The link will be applicable only from March 12, 2019.

BPSC Combine Main competitive exam: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 750 as the application fee. Candidates belonging to reserved category will have to pay Rs 200.

