BPSC CDPO recruitment results declared, how to check via website

BPSC CDPO recruitment results: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the results of the Child Development Project Officer Examination 2017. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results through the website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The examination was conducted on July 2 and 3, 2019.

BPSC CDPO recruitment results 2019 declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the merit list

Step 3: A pdf file with name of the candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Patna has announced the date of the 65th combined prelims examinations. The registration process for the examination will be conducted from July 10 to 24, 2019.

The last date to pay application fee is July 30, 2019.

The combined prelims examination will be conducted in various centres across the state of Bihar. The exam will be objective-type MCQ based test. It will be conducted in a computer-based testing format.

Meanwhile, the Mains examination will be conducted on July 12, 13, 14 and 16, 2019. The exams will be conducted in one session – beginning from 1 pm and concluding at 4 pm, as per the BPSC.

The exams will begin with general Hindi on Friday (June 12) followed by general exam paper I and paper II on 13 and 14 July. The last exam will be of the elective subject which candidates opted for while submitting the application form. The last exam will be held on July 16 (Tuesday).

