BPSC Bihar judicial services main result declared, steps to check online

BPSC Bihar judicial services main: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) declared the result for the 30th Bihar Judicial Services Main (written) competitive examination at its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exam was conducted from June 7 to June 12.

A total of 1080 candidates have cleared the exam. Selected candidates will have to appear for the document verification process. The dates of DV have not been released, however, as per official notification, it will be conducted in the third week of October.

BPSC Bihar judicial services main: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘BPSC judicial services result’

Step 3: A PDF will open, check roll number

Bihar Public Service Commission had in February released the result of the preliminary exam. As many as 349 posts will be filled through the recruitment examination. The selection will be done on the basis of marks scored in the preliminary and main combined.

