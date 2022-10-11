scorecardresearch
BPSC Bihar judicial services final result declared; Bhawna Nanda secures rank 1

BPSC Judicial Services result 2022: In the merit list, Bhawna Nanda has topped the exam followed by Dvyanshu Gupta at rank 2 and Raghav at rank 3. The result pdf contains names and roll number along with their ranks of the qualified candidates. 

BPSC Judicial services final result 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final result for the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination. Candidates can check the merit list at the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in

In the merit list, Bhawna Nanda has topped the exam followed by Divyanshu Gupta at rank 2 and Raghav at rank 3. The result pdf contains names and roll number along with their ranks of the qualified candidates. 

A total of 693 candidates had qualified the written exam who were eligible to appear for the interview. Out of these, 688 appeared in the interview. A merit list was prepared based on the combined scores of the written exam and interview and a total of 408 candidates appeared on the merit list.

A final merit list was prepared based on the final scores and a total of 214 candidates have been recommended against the 221 notified vacancies. The marksheets of individual candidates will be uploaded on the official website.

Live Blog

