BPSC Auditor 2021 admit card released: Here’s how to download

BPSC Auditor Admit card released. Know how to download.

BPSC Auditor 2021 admit card has been released by Bihar Public Service Commission on April 20. Candidates can download the admit card online from the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The prelims examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 25. The exam will be in written form, to be held in various exam centres.

How to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC

Step 2: Click on the BPSC Auditor Admit Card 2021 link

Step 3: Log in using essential credentials

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a printout for further reference

It is mandatory for all the candidates to maintain the Covid-protocols. Candidates must wear a face mask and carry a 50 ml hand sanitizer while entering the exam hall, as per the official notification released.

The recruitment drive will offer 373 Auditor posts. Candidates will have to download their admit cards through online mode only.