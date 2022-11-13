scorecardresearch
BPSC Assistant Professor Written Objective Exam: Provisional answer key released for four subjects

BPSC Assistant Professor Written Objective Exam: The provisional answer key has been released for Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics and Physics. Candidates can check the answer key at the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Assistant Professor written objective competitive exam: The candidates can raise objections to the answer key till 5 pm of November 21.

BPSC Assistant Professor Written Objective Exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Saturday released the answer keys of four subjects — Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics and Physics — for the Assistant Professor written objective competitive examination. Candidates can now check the answer key at the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The written objective exam was held on October 23. There were 80 questions in the question paper.

BPSC Assistant Professor Written Objective Exam: How to check answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘Invitation of Objection to Answer of Assistant Professor Written (Objective) Competitive Examination.’

Step 3: The answer key will be available on the screen.

Step 4: Download and save for future reference. Match the answer given on the answer key with your answers.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key till 5 pm of November 21. They have to send their claims along with valid proof to the BPSC office in Patna via speed post. Aspirants have to ensure that they mention the name of the exam and advertisement number on the envelope.

Once the deadline is over, no requests to raise objections will be entertained. The final answer key will be prepared taking the objections into consideration. Candidates will be marked on the basis of the final answer key.

