BPSC assistant professor result 2019 declared, check at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC assistant professor result 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result for the recruitment exam held for the post of assistant professor sociology and Sanskrit on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment was conducted for several state-run universities and colleges.

Out of 241 candidates who registered for the post of assistant professor (Sanskrit) posts, only 151 candidates appear for the exam, according to the official notification. A total of 57 posts were vacant and 56 candidates have been recruited. For the post of assistant professor (Sociology), 247 candidates had registered out of 166 appeared for the recruitment exam. Finally, 48 candidates were selected and all the posts were filled.

BPSC assistant professor result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page click the link ‘Result: For the post of assistant professor..’

Step 3: Click on the position you had applied for sociology or Sanskrit

Step 4: A new page will open

Step 5: Result will appear

Check your name and corresponding university. Download the result PDF and take a print out for future reference.

