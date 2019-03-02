BPSC assistant Prelims exam date announced, check updates

BPSC assistant Prelims 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared to conduct the preliminary exam for the assistant post on March 17, 2019 (Sunday). The exam will begin at 12 and conclude by 2:15 pm. Candidates need to carry their admit cards along with them for the exam which can be downloaded at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 51 posts were announced by the BPSC. The two-hour long exam will be for 150 marks. Selected candidates will be shortlisted to appear for Mains exam which will be for 400 marks. Shortlisted candidates then will be called for interview after which final merit list will be announced.

BPSC assistant Prelims 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘BPSC assistant Prelims exam date’

Step 3: A PDF will be open, read instructions carefully

