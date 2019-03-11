BPSC assistant prelims exam 2019: List of candidates rejected

Toggle Menu
BPSC assistant prelims exam: Around 100 candidates were barred from appearing for the prelims examination as they were unable to match the age criteria. The examination will be conducted on March 17, 2019

BPSC assistant prelims exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the list of rejected candidates for the preliminary exam for the assistant post. Around 100 candidates were barred from appearing for the prelims examination as they were unable to match the age criteria. The examination will be conducted on March 17, 2019.

A total of 51 posts were announced by the BPSC. The two-hour long exam will be for 150 marks. Selected candidates will be shortlisted to appear for Mains exam which will be for 400 marks. Shortlisted candidates then will be called for interview after which final merit list will be announced.

BPSC assistant Prelims 2019 date: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘BPSC assistant Prelims exam date’

Step 3: A PDF will be open, read instructions carefully.

