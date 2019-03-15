BPSC assistant engineer result declared, check cut-off

BPSC assistant engineer result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result for recruitment exam conducted for the post of assistant engineer. The Preliminary competitive exam was conducted in September, 2018. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 11 candidates have been rejected by the BPSC for bot fulfilling the eligibility criteria. Out of 11, two candidates did not fulfil the minimum age of 21 years, one candidate exceeded the upper age limit, eight candidates did not meet educational qualification.

The BPSC has also released the cut-off marks. For unreserved category, the minimum category marks are 93 for unreserved females the same is 80 and for SC, EBC and BC candidates the minimum cut-off is 85, 87, and 90 marks.

BPSC assistant engineer result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘assistant engineer, civil (Preliminary)…’

Step 3: You will be reidrected to a new page

Step 4: A PDF will open, search yoru roll number

Candidates who clear this exam will now have to appear for Mains exam. Those who clear all the levels of the recruitment drive will be eligible for the job.

