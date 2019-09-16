BPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment 2019: Application forms out, check how to apply

BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the application form for the post of assistant engineer (AE) at its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The registration will conclude on September 26. The facility to make payment will be valid until September 30.

Candidates can fill the application form online till October 4 and can send the same via offline mode (speed post) till October 21, 5 pm. A total of 28 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive of which 10 posts are for mechanical and 18 for civil engineering.

BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates having a graduation degree from a recognised college are eligible to apply.

Age: Candidates should be at least 21 years of age to be eligible for the job. The upper age limit is capped at 37 years. For reserved category candidates, the upper age limit is relaxed till 42 years.

BPSC assistant engineer recruitment notification 2019

BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on ‘apply online’

Step 3: Click on BPSC online application on the new page

Step 4: Scroll down, click on ‘apply online’ next to AE civil or mechanical as you wish to apply

Step 5: Fill details, click on ‘submit the registration form’

Step 6: Make payment

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 750 as the application fee. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 200.

