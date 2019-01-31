BPSC assistant engineer prelims result declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC assistant engineer Prelims result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result for the preliminary recruitment exam conducted for the post of an assistant engineer at its official website, bpsc.nic.in.

A total of 10,106 candidates have cleared the exam. The BPSC has also released the list of cut-off for the mains exam which will be the second leg of the recruitment round. To qualify candidates belonging to unreserved category need 66 marks. The cut-off for female candidates (unreserved) and SC category candidates is 47 and for ST, EBC, BC and PwD category is 54, 48, 56, and 47 marks respectively.

BPSC assistant engineer Prelims result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Results: assistant engineer, civil preliminary competitive exam’

Step 3: A new window will open, follow it

Step 4: Result will be displayed in PDF form

Step 5: Search your roll number and take a print out

The mains exam is expected to be held in last week of March 2019, according to the official release. Candidates will have to submit the application form for the mains exam separately, the process for which will begin shortly.

