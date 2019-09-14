BPSC assistant engineer notification 2019: Check how to apply, eligibility, vacancy details

BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the notification for the recruitment exam for the post of assistant engineer – mechanical and civil in the Bihar State Government. The registration will begin from September 16 and conclude on September 26. Interested can apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Advertising

The facility to make payment will be valid until September 30. Candidates can fill the application form online till October 4. Candidates can send the application form via offline mode (speed post) till October 21, 5 pm.

In video| Why the Indian economy is going through a slowdown?

BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 28

Mechanical – 10

Civil – 18

BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2019: Selection process

A written exam will be conducted in which those having 40 per cent marks will be considered passed. For SC, ST and PwD candidates the passing marks are 36.5 per cent, 34 per cent and 32 per cent marks. The exam will have six exams of which four are mandatory and two are elective.

Advertising

BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates having a graduation degree from a recognised college are eligible to apply.

Age: Candidates should be at least 21 years of age to be eligible for the job. The upper age limit is capped at 37 years. For reserved category candidates, the upper age limit is relaxed till 42 years.

BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 750 as the application fee. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 200.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.