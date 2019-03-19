BPSC assistant engineer civil Mains admit card released, how to download

BPSC assistant engineer civil Mains: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the Mains exam for the post of assistant engineer at its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 27 to March 31, 2019. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bih.gov.in.

A total of 1,284 vacancies are to be filled by this recruitment process. Those who have cleared the BPSC assistant engineer prelims are eligible to appear for the exam. After this selected candidates will have to appear for document verification round.

BPSC assistant engineer civil Mains: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, log-in using user name and password

Step 3: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take print out. No one will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card, as per the official notification.

Meanwhile, for 2019, the BPSC has announced 114 vacancies at the post of assistant engineer and sub-assistant engineer. The application process is on and the last date to apply is April 2, 2019. Read the full notification here.

