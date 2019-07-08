BPSC assistant engineer civil main answer key released, how to check via website

BPSC assistant engineer civil main answer key 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for the Mains exam for the post of assistant engineer. The candidates can check the answer key through the website bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bih.gov.in.

The online window to raise objections will be available from July 9, 2019. The candidates can raise objections through the website till July 19, 2019.

BPSC assistant engineer civil main exam answer key released: How to check

Step 1: Visit the websites bpsc.bih.nic.in, onlinebpsc.bih.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the option ‘download answer key’

Step 3: A pdf file with answer keys will apper

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment examination was conducted from March 27 to 31, 2019 to fill a total of 1,284 vacant posts. The commission will release the final answer key soon, after it, the results will be declared.

Those who have cleared the Mains examination, have to appear for the document verification round. The dates of the document verification will be released, after the declaration of results.

