BPSC Assistant Engineer (civil) exam postponed; check details

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the exam date of the assistant engineer (civil) written exam 2020. Revised exam schedule has not been announced by the commission yet. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 12 and 13 which now stands postponed. The commission has however not specified the reason for the postponement.

However, no information has been provided on the Assistant Engineer examination for electrical and mechanical branches. The exam for both the branches is scheduled to be held on July 2 and 3.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the commission or keep checking this space for latest updates on the revised exam dates.