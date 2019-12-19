BPSC Assistant Engineer answer key 2019 released, how to raise objections

BPSC AE answer key 2019: The candidates can raise objections till December 27, 2019 BPSC AE answer key 2019: The candidates can raise objections till December 27, 2019

BPSC AE answer key 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the provisional answer key for the recruitment examination conducted for the post of Assistant Engineer. The candidates can download the answer key through the website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The candidates who had appeared in the examinations can raise objections till December 27, 2019. The candidates have to pay the fees in regards of the objections raised on the answer key.

BPSC AE answer key 2019: How to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘objections on answer key’ link

Step 3: Pay fees and raise your objections

Step 4: Once done, click on ‘submit’ button

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

A written exam is being conducted in which those having 40 per cent marks will be considered passed. For SC, ST and PwD candidates the passing marks are 36.5 per cent, 34 per cent and 32 per cent marks. The exam will have six exams of which four are mandatory and two are elective.

BPSC conducts the examination for recruitment in various posts throughout the state. The selection process consists of three stages: Tier-I (computer-based objective test), Tier-II (descriptive paper). The candidates who will clear the examination have to appear for the interview round.

