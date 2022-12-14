BPSC Assistant: Applications re-opened today; check details

BPSC Assistant: The Bihar Public Service Commission today reopened the applications for the post of assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official BPSC website— bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Last date to fill the application form is December 21. There are a total of 44 posts for which the advertisement is published.

Candidates need to have a graduation degree in order to apply. They need to be a minimum of 21 years of age to apply. For men belonging to unreserved category the upper age limit is 37 years and for women it is 40 years, for candidates belonging to backward class and economically backward class (men and women) categories it is 40 years. The age limit for SC, ST candidates is 42 years.

BPSC Assistant: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link of the advertisement

Step 3: Click on new registration

Step 4: Enter your details such as name, qualifications, parents’ names, etc.

Step 5: Fill the application form and submit

Step 6: Pay the fees and download the application form for future reference

The advertisement was originally published on September 6. The exam will be conducted in two stages— prelims and mains. Those who get qualified for the prelims get shortlisted for mains.

The duration of the preliminary exam is 2 hours 15 minutes. The exam will be in three parts— general studies, general science and mathematics and mental ability test. Each part will have 50 questions. The mains exam will have two parts— general Hindi and general knowledge.