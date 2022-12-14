scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

BPSC Assistant: Applications re-opened today; check details

BPSC Assistant: The Bihar Public Service Commission today reopened the applications for the post of assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official BPSC website— bpsc.bih.nic.in. Last date to fill the application form is December 21. There are a total of 44 posts for which the advertisement is published. Candidates need to have […]

bpsc.bih.nic.in, Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC, BPSC assistant, BPSC assistant posts, BPSC Assistant application reopens, BPSC Assistant eligibility, BPSC Assistant important datesBPSC Assistant: Last date to fill the application form is December 21 (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

BPSC Assistant: The Bihar Public Service Commission today reopened the applications for the post of assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official BPSC website— bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Last date to fill the application form is December 21. There are a total of 44 posts for which the advertisement is published.

Also Read |BPSC 68th CCE 2022: Registration process begins; steps to apply

Candidates need to have a graduation degree in order to apply. They need to be a minimum of 21 years of age to apply. For men belonging to unreserved category the upper age limit is 37 years and for women it is 40 years, for candidates belonging to backward class and economically backward class (men and women) categories it is 40 years. The age limit for SC, ST candidates is 42 years.

BPSC Assistant: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website— bpsc.bih.nic.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists

Step 2: Click on the link of the advertisement

Step 3: Click on new registration

Step 4: Enter your details such as name, qualifications, parents’ names, etc.

Step 5: Fill the application form and submit

Step 6: Pay the fees and download the application form for future reference

The advertisement was originally published on September 6. The exam will be conducted in two stages— prelims and mains. Those who get qualified for the prelims get shortlisted for mains.

Advertisement

The duration of the preliminary exam is 2 hours 15 minutes. The exam will be in three parts— general studies, general science and mathematics and mental ability test. Each part will have 50 questions. The mains exam will have two parts— general Hindi and general knowledge.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 04:27:15 pm
Next Story

BJP’s Narottam Mishra reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s Vaishno Devi visit, Aamir Khan’s puja photos: ‘Don’t hurt other’s sentiments’

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close