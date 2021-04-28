BPSC APO Prelims Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

Know how to check result. (File, Representational)

BPSC APO Prelims Result 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission Tuesday declared BPSC APO preliminary examination result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for Assistant Prosecution Officer posts can check the result through the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC conducted the written examination on February 7, 2021, across the state in 7 districts and at 71 exam centres. A total of 19201 candidates appeared for the test. A total of 3995 candidates have qualified in the examination.

BPSC APO Prelims Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above or click here

Step 2: Click on BPSC APO Prelims Result 2020 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A PDF file will open where candidates can check their result.

Step 4: Download the page and take a print out if needed.

The mark sheet will be available on the official site and candidates can download the mark sheet by entering the registration number and date of birth in the login details.