BPSC APO Main 2021 application forms released, know how to apply

BPSC APO Main 2021: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the application forms for Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Mains Exam 2021. Aspirants can apply for the exam on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.gov.in. The last date of submitting the online application is June 4, 2021. The last date to send the physical copy of the form to the commission is June 11, 2021.

Candidates who have qualified the preliminary (prelims) examination that was conducted on February 7 and the result was announced on April 27 can apply for the main examination. BPSC conducted the written examination on February 7, 2021, across the state in 7 districts and at 71 exam centres. A total of 19201 candidates appeared for the test. A total of 3995 candidates have qualified in the examination.

Steps to apply for BPSC APO 2020 Main exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Log in using your username and password

Step 3: Pay the application fee

Step 4: Fill up the application form and submit

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 553 vacancies, of which 188 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar on Tuesday had postponed the Bihar Police Constable Fireman examination 2021. The recruitment test was scheduled to be conducted on June 6, 2021, to fill 2380 posts. The notice is available on the official website of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in.