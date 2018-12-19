BPSC answer key for Bihar civil service prelims exam soon, check how to download

BPSC answer key The answer key for the Bihar state civil service exam is expected to release on the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in by this week, reports suggest. The exam was held by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 16. A total of 1465 posts will be filled up through this examination in administrative service in Bihar. The registration for the post began on August 3 and was closed on September 10, 2018.

Those who clear the preliminary exam, they have to appear for the main exam, dates of which will release soon. The main examination will include subjects like Hindi, General Studies and Optional Subject. The BPSC examination will carry 300 marks and will be of three hours duration. Candidates can check out the details of the examination and other details from the official notice available here.

BPSC civil service prelims answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘civil service prelims answer key’

Step 3: The answer key will open in a PDF form

Candidates need to save and download the answer key for future reference.

