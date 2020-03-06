BPSC AE recruitment notification: Jobs for civil engineers, check details

BPSC AE civil engineer recruitment notification 2020: Apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in (Representational Image) BPSC AE civil engineer recruitment notification 2020: Apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in (Representational Image)

BPSC AE recruitment notification: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for the post of assistant engineer (AE). A total of 31 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. Interested can apply at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The registration process will start from March 11 and will conclude on March 25, as per the official notification.

Candidates can fill form online till April 9, however, the fee payment window will close on March 31. Those who have not registered will not be able to apply. Candidates can send their duly filled application form to the headquarters till April 16, 5 pm. To be eligible for the posts candidates will have to clear a written exam. The exam will consist of four compulsory and two elective subjects. The elective questions will be in MCQ format.

BPSC AE recruitment notification: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 31 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age for men is capped at 37 and for women it is 40 years. For reserved category candidates the upper age is 42 years. Age will be calculated as on August 1, 2019.

Education: Applicant must have a degree level in civil engineering of education from an AICTE-approved institute.

BPSC AE recruitment notification: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 750. Those belonging to Bihar region and falling in reserved category and female candidates will have to pay Rs 200 as application fee.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd