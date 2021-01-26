scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
BPSC AE main result released, here’s how to check

BPSC AE main result: A total of 3,107 candidates have qualified in the recruitment exam which was held from March 27 to 31, 2019

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 26, 2021 11:58:19 am
BPSC result 1200BPSC AE Main result available at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC AE main result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result for the Assistant Engineer, Civil Main (written) competitive exam. The candidates can check the result at the website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 3,107 candidates have qualified in the recruitment exam which was held from March 27 to 31, 2019.

BPSC AE main result: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link- ‘Assistant Engineer, Civil Main (Written) Competitive Exam 2017’

Step 3: A pdf file with roll number of the candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates need to secure 40 per cent marks to clear the exam. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, the passing marks are 36.5 per cent, 34 per cent and 32 per cent marks.

A total of 1,284 vacancies are to be filled by this recruitment process. The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 9,300 to 34,800 with a grade pay of Rs 5,400 per month.

