Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

BPSC AE Exam: Schedule released at bpsc.bih.nic.in; admit cards to release tomorrow

BPSC AE Exam Schedule: Candidates who are to appear for the AE exam can now check the full schedule at the official BPSC website — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC AE, BPSC AE exam date, v admit card, sarkari naukriBPSC AE: The admit card for the BPSC Assistant Engineer exam will be released on October 7. (Representative image. Express photo)

BPSC AE Exam Schedule: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) today released the exam schedule for Assistant Engineer (AE) – Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical competitive examination. Candidates who are to appear for the AE exam can now check the full schedule at the official BPSC website — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the official BPSC schedule, the exam will be conducted on October 13 and 14 in three shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 11 am, second shift will be held from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm and the third shift is scheduled from 1 pm to 2 pm.

The admit card for the BPSC Assistant Engineer exam will be released on October 7 and candidates will be able to download these hall tickets from the official website.

To download the hall tickets, candidates will have to visit the official BPSC website — bpsc.bih.nic.in — and then click on BPSC AE admit card link available on the home page. After keying in the credentials to login, candidates will be able to find their admit card in their student account.

Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the admit card for future reference, as they will have to carry it to the exam centre too and they will not be allowed to enter the exam premises without first showing the hall tickets.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 07:49:57 pm
