BPSC AE Civil exam admit card released: Here’s how to download

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) written exam. The exam will be conducted on March 12 and 13. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The exam will be held in three shifts on both days. The first shift will be conducted between 10 am to 11 am, followed by the second shift from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm and the third shift from 2 pm to 3 pm.

BPSC AE Civil exam admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Log-in using credentials

Step 3: Click on submit to access the admit card

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the admit card

As per the official notification, the admit card will be available online and physical copy of the same will not be sent to the candidates through mail.