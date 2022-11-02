BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam 2022 schedule out, admit card to release tomorrow

BPSC AE exam 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) today issued the examination schedule for Assistant Engineer, Civil written (objective) competitive examination. The BPSC examination will be conducted on November 10 and 11 in three shifts in Patna, Gaya and Muzaffarpur centres.

The admit cards will be released on November 3 at the official website– bpsc.bih.nic.in. Once released aspirants will be to download it from the official website.

BPSC AE (Civil) exam 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website– bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link Assistant Engineer, Civil admit card’

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number, password

Step 4: View the admit card and cross-check the details

Step 5: Download the admit card for future reference

Candidates should note that the Commission will not be sending any hall tickets through mail. The aspirants have to take a printout of the admit card released online. They are also advised to carry passport size photographs similar to one on the admit card to the examination centre.

The examination will be held from 10 am to 11 am, 11:30 am to 12:30 pm and 1 pm to 2 pm. On November 10, the exams of General English (objective), General Hindi (objective) and General studies (objective) will be conducted in shifts 1, 2 and 3 respectively.

On November 11, the first exam will be conducted General Engineering Science, section-2 (objective), Civil Engineering paper 5 (objective) and Civil Engineering paper 6 (objective).