BPSC AE Civil Engineer Main exam: Online application process begins February 19

BPSC AE Civil Engineer Main exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for the Assistant Engineer (AE Civil Engineer Main exam). Candidates who are interested in the posts can apply for the same on the official website of the Commission (bpsc.bih.nic.in). The online application process for the civil main exam will begin on February 19.

The candidates can apply through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before February 28, 2019. The candidates who will send applications offline can do so within March 8, 2019.

There are a total of 1,284 vacant posts, and candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 180. The pay scale ranges from Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 5,400.

Vacancies available: 1,284

BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2019: Eligibility

– Candidates must be at least 21 years old as on August 1, 2018

– Candidates must be no older than 37

-The upper age limit is subject to relaxation for reserved category candidates

– Candidates should have suitable educational qualifications as per their post.

Pay scale:

The candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 9,300 to 34,800 with a grade pay of Rs 5,400 per month.

Application fee:

The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 180 to apply for the posts. The candidates can pay application fee between February 18 to 22, 2019.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before February 28.

BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application process: February 19

The application process ends: February 28

Application fee payment: February 18 to 22

Last day to receive a hard copy of application form: March 8

Steps to apply for BPSC assistant engineer recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website for BPSC as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link of your preferred post under the notification for “Assistant Engineer (Civil & Mechanical) Main exam”.

Step 3: Download your application form, fill in the required details and mail it to the specified address.

Step 4: Remember to save a copy of your application for further reference.

