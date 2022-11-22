BPSC AE Civil Answer Key 2020 released; how to download, raise objections

BPSC AE Civil Answer Key 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) today released the provisional answer key for the assistant engineer civil exam 2022. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer key from the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in

The exam was conducted on November 10 and 11. Candidates who have objections against the answer given in the provisional key can raise challenges between November 21 to November 30, till 5 pm.

BPSC AE Civil Answer Key 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Enter log in credentials

Step 4: Download the answer key

All objections have to be sent via post to the BPSC office. The challenges have to be raised in the prescribed format mentioned in the answer key document. There is no online provision to raise challenges.