BPSC AE 2019 exam date announced, check schedule here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the dates of Assistant Engineer exam 2021. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from September 24 to 27 for civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering disciplines. Candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website – bih.bihar.nic.in.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held in March 2021 but was postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases across the state. The exams were initially scheduled to be conducted on March 21 and 22, 28 and 29, 2020 but was then postponed due to Covid and the resulting lockdown.

The application process for this recruitment drive was started on March 19, 2019. The applications were invited to fill up 147 AE posts in the state. Candidates can check the official website for further details.

Meanwhile, the commission has also notified the exam dates for 66th Mains examination which will now be conducted from July 29 till July 31. Previously, the examinations were scheduled to be conducted from June 5. However, it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BPSC has also released the schedule for the examinations, according to which, the General Hindi examination and General Studies – Paper 1 will be conducted on July 29. The former will be conducted from 10 am till 1 pm while the latter will take place from 2 pm till 5 pm. The General Studies- Paper 2 will be conducted on July 30 from 10 am till 1 pm. On July 31, the optional subject examination will be conducted from 2 pm till 5 pm.