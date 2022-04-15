BPSC AE 2019 exam answer key released; raise objections till April 25

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key of Assistant Engineer exam 2019. The exam was conducted on March 24 and 25 for civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering disciplines. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in

Candidates who want to raise challenges against any answer given in the answer key can do so till April 25. Candidates will have to mail the challenges as per the prescribed format to the BPSC office in Patna.

BPSC AE 2019 exam answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Step 3: Download and save for future reference

The application process for this recruitment drive was started on March 19, 2019. The applications were invited to fill up 147 AE posts in the state. Candidates can check the official website for further details.