BPSC 68th Prelims Exam: Online application deadline with late fee extended

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) today extended the submission of online application date till January 10, 2023, with additional late fees. Candidates who want to apply can visit the official website of BPSC — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Earlier the last date of submitting the online application was December 30, 2022.

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official site of BPSC — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “apply online” link.

Step 3: Click on “BPSC online application” link.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Submit the application.

Step 6: Download the application form and keep a hard copy for future use.

The application fee is 600 for candidates in the general category and 150 for those in Bihar’s Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories. The payment must be done online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC — bpsc.bih.nic.in.