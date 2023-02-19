scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

BPSC 68th combined prelims answer key released; check how to download

Candidates who appeared for the government job exam can now download the answer key from the official BPSC website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 68th Prelims answer key releasedThe objections for BPSC 68th Prelims can be sent offline through speed post. (Representative image. File)
Listen to this article
BPSC 68th combined prelims answer key released; check how to download
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Saturday released the 68th combined prelims exam answer keys for General Studies. Candidates who appeared for the government job exam can now download the answer key from the official BPSC website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2012 |Tier II paper I exam pattern released

Candidates who appeared in the 68th combined (preliminary) competitive examination can feed marks as per their self assessment on dashboard after login.  Aspirants will have time till 5 pm of February 28 to raise objections against the given answer key.

BPSC 68th combined prelims: How to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the official BPSC website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the provided link that reads ‘Invitation of Objection to Answers of 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on 12/02/2023. Provisional Answer Keys: General Studies – Booklet Series A, B, C, D’

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s

Step 3: Once you click on the link, the provisional answer key will open in a new window.

Step 4: Check the answer key.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

The objections can be sent offline through speed post to the controller of Examination, BPSC, 15, Nahru Path (Bailey road), Patna.

This year, the BPSC preliminary examination of General studies subject was successfully conducted on February 12 at about 38 exam centres across the state.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-02-2023 at 17:03 IST
Next Story

Javed Akhtar in Lahore: Children in sub-continent learning English at cost of their mother tongue, banning words making language and culture poorer

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close