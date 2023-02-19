BPSC 68th combined prelims answer key released; check how to download

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Saturday released the 68th combined prelims exam answer keys for General Studies. Candidates who appeared for the government job exam can now download the answer key from the official BPSC website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared in the 68th combined (preliminary) competitive examination can feed marks as per their self assessment on dashboard after login. Aspirants will have time till 5 pm of February 28 to raise objections against the given answer key.

BPSC 68th combined prelims: How to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the official BPSC website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the provided link that reads ‘Invitation of Objection to Answers of 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on 12/02/2023. Provisional Answer Keys: General Studies – Booklet Series A, B, C, D’

Step 3: Once you click on the link, the provisional answer key will open in a new window.

Step 4: Check the answer key.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

The objections can be sent offline through speed post to the controller of Examination, BPSC, 15, Nahru Path (Bailey road), Patna.

This year, the BPSC preliminary examination of General studies subject was successfully conducted on February 12 at about 38 exam centres across the state.