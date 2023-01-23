scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
BPSC 68th CCE: Prelims exam to be held on Feb 12; admit card on Jan 28

BPSC 68th CCE: Candidates who applied for the exam can check the notification at— bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC 68th CCE: The exam will be held in a single shift from 12pm to 2pm.
BPSC 68th CCE: The Bihar Public Service Commission today announced the date for 68th Combined (preliminary) Competitive Examination. The exam will be held on February 12. Candidates who applied for the exam can check the notification at— bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

The commission also declared that it will release the admit card on January 28. The exam will be held in a single shift from 12 pm to 2 pm. It will be conducted in 805 exam centres across 38 districts.

Recently, the commission added 43 new vacancies for the post of Assistant Disaster Management officer in the Disaster Management Department taking the total to 324 vacancies.

The commission also announced some major changes to the exam pattern. As per the updated scheme, all questions in the prelims exam will now have negative markings. “Negative marking should be uniformly on all the 150 questions. ln this case, there will be 1 mark for a correct answer and -1/4th for a wrong answer,” BPSC said.

This means, for each correct answer, candidates will get 1 mark and for each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. Additionally, in the Mains examination, the optional paper will carry only 100 marks, instead of 300.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 19:07 IST
