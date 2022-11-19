scorecardresearch
BPSC 68th CCE notification released; applications begin on November 25

BPSC 68th CCE notification: The registration process to apply for the same will open on November 25 and conclude on December 20

A total of 281 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process.

BPSC 68th CCE 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) today released the advertisement for the 68th combined competitive exam (CCE) at its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 281 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Of these, 77 vacant posts are reserved for women candidates, as per the official notice.

BPSC 67th CCE Result declared: Check cut-off at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The registration process to apply for the same will open on November 25 and conclude on December 20. To be selected for the job, candidates need to pass the preliminary exam followed by the main. Candidates will also have to pass a physical eligibility test (PET). The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on February 12, as per the official schedule.

BPSC 68th combined competitive exam notification: Eligibility

Education: Applicant must have a graduation level degree from a recognised university.

Age: The applicant must be at least 20 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 37 years. For SC category candidates and females, it is relaxed till 40 years, for ST candidates it is 42 years. 

