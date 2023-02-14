scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
BPSC 68th CCE: Model question papers for Main (written) exam released

BPSC 68th CCE: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released 68th Prelims Main exam model question papers. Candidates can check the model question papers from the official website of BPSC — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 68th CCE model question releasedThe preliminary exam was held on February 12. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representative Image)

BPSC 68th CCE: Bihar Public Service Commission released (BPSC) today released the model question papers for 68th CCE Main (Written) exam. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can check the same from the official site of BPSC — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The model question papers have been released for General Studies I, General Studies II and Essay Papers. 

BPSC 68th CCE: How to download model question paper

Step 1: Visit the official site of BPSC — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the “BPSC 68th Main exam model question papers” link.

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the questions.

Step 4: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

The prelims examination was conducted on February 12. The Commission has issued notice regarding any objection to questions asked in the prelims exam till February 16.

Those candidates who qualify for the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. For more details candidates can check the official website of BPSC — bpsc.bih.nic.in

 

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 18:23 IST
