Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
BPSC 68th CCE: Final answer key released; one question deleted

BPSC 68th CCE: The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key at the official website— bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 68th CCE final answer keyBPSC 68th CCE: The candidates can raise objection with valid evidence till March 7 (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ Representative Image)

BPSC 68th CCE: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Saturday released the final answer key for 68th Combined (preliminary) Competitive Examination. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key at the official website— bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The provisional answer key was issued on February 18. The answer key has been published for General Studies. In the answer key, question number 22 of series A has been deleted, similarly question number 52 of series B, question number 112 of series C and question number 140 of series D have been deleted. There were a total of 150 questions.

BPSC 68th CCE: How to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC— bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for answer key

Step 3: Check the answer key

Step 4: Download the answer key for future reference

As per the notice, the answer key has been prepared by a team of experts after reviewing the objections received from the candidates. However, if any candidate has any objection regarding the answer key, they can submit the challenges with substantial evidence by March 7. The answers have to be submitted at— bpscpat-bih@nic.in.

If the objection is proved to be correct, a new answer key will be released otherwise, this shall be treated as the final answer key.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 13:38 IST
