Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
BPSC 68th CCE: Admit Card releasing today, check steps to download

BPSC 68th CCE exam is scheduled to be held on February 12 from 12 noon to 2 pm. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 68th CCE, admit card for BPSC 68 cce, admit acrd released for bpsc cce 68 cce examCommission has also added 43 posts to 68th CCE prelims exam increasing the number to total 324 posts. (Reprsenting image by Jasbir Malhi)
BPSC 68th CCE: Admit Card releasing today, check steps to download
BPSC 68th CCE:  Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will today release the admit card for the 68th Combined (preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE). Eligible and registered candidates can download the admit card from the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Read |BPSC 68th CCE: 43 new vacancies added

BPSC 68th CCE exam is scheduled to be held on February 12 from 12 noon to 2 pm. The exam will be conducted at 806 exam centres in 38 districts of the state. CCE exam is divided into three parts- prelims, main and interview.

BPSC 68th CCE: How To download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the home page

Step 3: Fill in your details like application number, roll no. and password

Step 4: Download the admit card from the tab displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a print out of the admit card for future references

According to a official notice, major changes are done in the exam pattern. As per the updated scheme, all questions in the prelims exam will now have negative markings. This means that for every correct answer, candidates will get 1 mark and for each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. Commission has also added 43 posts to 68th CCE prelims exam increasing the number to total 324 posts.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 09:30 IST
