BPSC 68th CCE: 43 new vacancies added

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday announced that it has added 43 posts to the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam. The total number of vacancies has now increased to 324. The minimum age to apply for these posts is 21 years. The post for which the new vacancies have been advertised, is Assistant Disaster Management officer, Disaster Management Department.

These posts are in the Disaster Management department, as announced by the commission.

The commission has also extended the last date to apply for the competitive examination up to January 10, 2023, with an additional fee. Previously, the last date was December 30, 2022.

The application fee for the general category is 600 and 150 for those in Bihar’s Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

The commission has also announced some major changes to the exam pattern. As per the updated scheme, all questions in the Prelims exam will now have negative markings. “Negative marking should be uniformly on all the 150 questions. ln this case, there will be 1 mark for a correct answer and -1/4th for a wrong answer,” BPSC said. This means, for each correct answer, candidates will get 1 mark and for each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. Additionally, in the Mains examination, the optional paper will carry only 100 marks, instead of 300.