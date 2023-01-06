scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

BPSC 68th CCE: 43 new vacancies added

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced that it has added 43 posts to the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam. Candidates can check the notification at the official website— bpsc.bih.nic.in.

onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, bpsc.bih.nic.in, Bihar, BPSC, BPSC Bihar, BPSC 68th CCE, BPSC eligibility, BPSC paper pattern, BPSC age limit, BPSC application fee, BPSC application date, BPSC educational qualifications, BPSC exam, sarkari naukri, govt jobsLast date to apply for the exam is January 10 (Express photo by Sahil Walia/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
BPSC 68th CCE: 43 new vacancies added
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday announced that it has added 43 posts to the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam. The total number of vacancies has now increased to 324. The minimum age to apply for these posts is 21 years. The post for which the new vacancies have been advertised, is Assistant Disaster Management officer, Disaster Management Department.

These posts are in the Disaster Management department, as announced by the commission.

Read |BPSC Recruitment: Applications re-opened today for assistant vacancies; check details here

The commission has also extended the last date to apply for the competitive examination up to January 10, 2023, with an additional fee.  Previously, the last date was December 30, 2022.

The application fee for the general category is 600 and 150 for those in Bihar’s Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...

The commission has also announced some major changes to the exam pattern. As per the updated scheme, all questions in the Prelims exam will now have negative markings. “Negative marking should be uniformly on all the 150 questions. ln this case, there will be 1 mark for a correct answer and -1/4th for a wrong answer,” BPSC said. This means, for each correct answer, candidates will get 1 mark and for each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. Additionally, in the Mains examination, the optional paper will carry only 100 marks, instead of 300.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 11:02 IST
Next Story

Somy Ali says her alleged abusive relationship with Salman Khan ‘isn’t breaking news’, explains why she keeps bringing it up

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close