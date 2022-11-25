BPSC 68th CCE 2022: Registration process begins; check steps to apply

BPSC 68th CCE 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) today started the registration process for the 68th combined competitive exam (CCE) at its official website. Candidates can register online at the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in

A total of 281 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Of these, 77 vacant posts are reserved for women candidates, as per the official notice. The last date to apply is December 20.

BPSC 68th CCE 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter the required information

Step 4: Pay application fee and click on submit

To be selected for the job, candidates need to pass the preliminary exam followed by the main. Candidates will also have to pass a physical eligibility test (PET). The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on February 12, as per the official schedule.

BPSC 68th combined competitive exam notification: Eligibility

Education: Applicant must have a graduation level degree from a recognised university.

Age: The applicant must be at least 20 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 37 years. For SC category candidates and females, it is relaxed till 40 years, for ST candidates it is 42 years.