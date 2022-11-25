scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

BPSC 68th CCE 2022: Registration process begins; check steps to apply

BPSC 68th CCE Prelims registration: A total of 281 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Of these, 77 vacant posts are reserved for women candidates, as per the official notice.

bpsc, bpsc 68th cceCandidates can register online at the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in (Representative image)

BPSC 68th CCE 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) today started the registration process for the 68th combined competitive exam (CCE) at its official website. Candidates can register online at the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in

Read |UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 Result; important notice released

A total of 281 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Of these, 77 vacant posts are reserved for women candidates, as per the official notice. The last date to apply is December 20.

BPSC 68th CCE 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter the required information

Step 4: Pay application fee and click on submit

To be selected for the job, candidates need to pass the preliminary exam followed by the main. Candidates will also have to pass a physical eligibility test (PET). The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on February 12, as per the official schedule.

BPSC 68th combined competitive exam notification: Eligibility

Education: Applicant must have a graduation level degree from a recognised university.

Age: The applicant must be at least 20 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 37 years. For SC category candidates and females, it is relaxed till 40 years, for ST candidates it is 42 years. 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 05:17:18 pm
Next Story

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water sells over 15,000 premium format tickets within three days

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close