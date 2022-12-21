BPSC 68th CCE 2022: Prelims, mains marking scheme modified

BPSC 68th CCE 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Tuesday announced changes in the exam marking scheme for both preliminary and main stages of the exam. Candidates can check the notification at the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in

Citing the modified changes, BPSC has extended the application submission deadline until December 30. Candidates will be allowed to make changes in their application till January 10, 2023.

Negative marking in BPSC CCE Prelims exam

As per the new marking scheme, negative marking will be uniformly applied on all 150 questions. ln this case, there will be 1 mark for the correct answer and ¼ for the wrong answer. Hence, if a question is answered incorrectly or two options are marked for one question, a total of 0.25 marks will be deducted. No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.

Change in mains exam pattern

In the mains exam scheme, BPSC will conduct four subjective type and one MCQ base exam in mains. All exams will be on three hours in duration.

As per the revised pattern, the General Hindi exam will qualify in nature and candidates have to score 30 per cent marks to qualify this paper. Similarly, the optional subject is also qualifying and will contain objective-type questions.

The mains cut-off will be calculated on the basis of GS 1, GS II and essay marks of the candidates.