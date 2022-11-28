BPSC 68th CCE 2022: Eligibility criteria, vacancies, paper pattern – all FAQs answered

BPSC 68th CCE 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) started the registration process for the 68th Combined Competitive Examination (68th CCE) on November 25. Candidates can register for the exam at the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. If you are planning to apply for the exam, here are some important FAQs answered on eligibility and how to apply.

What is eligibility criteria for BPSC 68th CCE exam?

BPSC: Academic Qualifications: Any candidate who is a graduate or holds an equivalent degree can apply for the BPSC CCE Exam. However, for the post of fire officer, the candidate should be a science graduate from a recognised institution or a mechanical or automobile engineering degree from a recognised institute.

Reservation: Only the candidates who are domiciles in Bihar will be eligible for reservation on the basis of caste. Candidates belonging to other states cannot claim the benefits of reservation. Candidates have to provide their permanent address for the purpose of reservation as that would be inferential. They will have to provide proof of residence as well. There is 4 per cent reservation for persons with benchmark disabilities, 35 per cent reservation for women, 2 per cent for dependents of freedom fighters

Age Limit: Applicants should be of the age 20 years, 21 years or 22 years depending on the eligibility criteria of the post. For males belonging to the unreserved category the upper age limit is 37 years, while for females it is 40 years. Males and females under the Backward classes and Extremely Backward Classes the upper age limit is 40 years. For candidates belonging to SC, ST category, the upper age limit is 42 years. The age of the candidate will be verified through their Matriculation certificate

When will the BPSC 68th CCE 2022 forms release?

The forms for BPSC 2022 or the 68th CCE were released on November 25 and the last date of submission is December 20.

How many vacancies are there for BPSC 68th CCE?

There are 281 vacancies for a total of 21 posts for the BPSC 68th CCE.

What is the paper pattern for BPSC 68th CCE?

The exam will be conducted in three stages – prelims, mains (written) and personal interview/personality test.

Advertisement

The preliminary test would be of 150 marks and all the questions be objective-type MCQs, it would be of two hours. There will be negative markings for every wrong answer. These marks are only for qualifying for the written test therefore, would not be added to the final marks.

The main (written) test would have two parts– A and B.

Part A will have three parts: general Hindi, general awareness paper 1 and general awareness paper 2. The general hindi paper will be of 100 marks and would be a qualifying paper therefore it will not be calculated in the final marking system. The minimum passing percentage is 30 per cent. The paper 1 and 2 of general awareness would be 300 marks each.

Advertisement

In Part B candidates have to select a paper from 37 optional subjects, which would be of 300 marks.

The personality test/personal interview will be of 120 marks. The final score will be calculated out of 1020 marks.

How to apply for BPSC 68th CCE?

Step 1: Visit the official website– bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the advertisement for 68th Combined (preliminary) Competitive Examination link

Step 3: Visit the BPSC portal onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and register online

Step 4: Once registered, login and fill the application form

Step 5: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 6: Download the application form for future reference

What is the application fee for BPSC 68th CCE?

The application fee for the general unreserved category is Rs 600. For SC, ST candidates of Bihar domicile the application fee is Rs 150. For female candidates who are domiciles of Bihar (reserved/unreserved category), the application fee is Rs 150. For all other candidates the fee is Rs 600.

What is BPSC 68th CCE highest post?

Advertisement

There is no highest post but the DySP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) is the one of the most preferred posts by the candidates.