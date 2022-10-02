BPSC 67th Prelims Exam: Provisional answer key released; check how to raise objections

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam Answer Key: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) today released the provisional answer key for the 67th combined (preliminary) competitive re-examination of the general studies paper. Candidates can check the answer key at the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Commission has now invited candidates to raise objections to the answer key, if they have any. This year, the exam was successfully conducted on September 30.

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam: How to check answer key

Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘provisional answer key:: general studies – booklet A, B, C, D’.

Step 3: The answer key will be available on the screen.

Step 4: Carefully check the answer against the right question number.

Step 5: Download for future reference.

To raise objections, candidates have to fill the objection form mentioning their roll number, name and booklet series (A, B, C or D). They will have to write the question number, answer given in the provisional answer sheet, answer marked by the candidate, answer suggested by the candidate and source or basis of objection.

The candidates who wish to raise objections can send the answers along with their name, roll number and address in the objection form by speed post to the Joint Secretary cum Controller of Examination, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path (Bailey Road), Patna. The envelope should clearly state the exam for which the objection has been raised. The candidate should ensure that it reaches the aforementioned address before 5 pm of October 12.