Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam: Notice for Sept 30 re-exam, reporting time, things not to carry, check details here

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam: The candidates should reach the exam centre two hours before the scheduled time. The candidates will be allowed to enter the examination hall one hour prior to the commencement of examination at 11 am.

BPSC, BPSC Prelims, BPSC exam, Bihar Public Service CommissionBPSC 67th Prelims Exam: Any kind of marking, underline is prohibited on the OMR Answer Sheet. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon/Representative Image)

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission today issued a notice for candidates appearing for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Re-examination. The notification states that the candidates should reach the exam centre two hours before the scheduled time. The candidates will be allowed to enter the examination hall one hour prior to the commencement of examination at 11 am.

The BPSC candidates are provisionally allowed to appear for the examination, the final decision regarding their eligibility will be made at the time of interview after due verification / verification of the facts mentioned in the application.

If the facts mentioned in the application of the candidates, as per the BPSC, are found incorrect during verification the candidature will be cancelled for this examination as well as subsequent examinations.

Candidates should not be found carrying any kind of electronic device such as
mobile,
bluetooth,
wifi gadget,
electronic pen,
pager,
Smart watches, etc.

Objects such as whitener, blade, eraser, etc… are also prohibited at the examination centre.

If any of the aforementioned objects are found in the examination hall, enquiry will be conducted as per due process and the candidate can be debarred from the examinations of the commission.

Any kind of marking, underline is prohibited on the OMR answer sheet. Candidates not adhering to the rules can attract disciplinary or penal action. Candidates should read the necessary instructions mentioned on the admit card and all the instructions in the OMR answer sheet carefully and follow them. Candidates should circle the correct answer according to them on OMR sheet otherwise it is liable to be cancelled.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 10:08:55 pm
