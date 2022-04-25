BPSC 67th prelims 2022 admit card to release today: How to check

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is releasing the 67th prelims admit card 2022 today i.e. April 25, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the 67th BPSC combined prelims examination 2022, can download their hall tickets today. The BPSC 67th Prelims admit card 2022 will be available on the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

The BPSC 67th combined prelims examination will be conducted from May 8, 2022. The examination will start from 12 pm to 2 pm.

BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official site of BPSC — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card’

Step 3: Fill the required details and submit

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future.

BPSC 67th combined prelims examination 2022 registration process was held from September 30 to November 19, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 726 vacancies.

According to the official information around 6.30 lakh candidates appear for the BPSC 67th combined preliminary examination 2022 at 1083 examination centers in a total of 38 districts of the Bihar state.