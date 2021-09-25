BPSC 67th CCE notification released for 729 posts, application process begins from Sep 30

BPSC 67th combined competitive exam notification: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the advertisement for the 67th combined competitive exam (CCE) at its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 729 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Of these, 174 vacant posts are reserved for female candidates, as per the official notice.

The registration process to apply for the same will open from September 30 and conclude on November 5. To be selected for the job, candidates need to pass the preliminary exam followed by the main. Candidates will also have to pass a physical eligibility test (PET). The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on December 12, as per the official schedule.

BPSC 66th combined competitive exam notification: Eligibility

Education: Applicant must have a graduation level degree from a recognised university.

Age: The applicant must be at least 20 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 37 years. For SC category candidates and females, it is relaxed till 40 years, for ST candidates it is 42 years. Age will be calculated as on August 1, 2021.