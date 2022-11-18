scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

BPSC CCE 67th Result declared: Check cut-off at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 67th CCE Result 2021: Candidates will be able to check the result at the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exam was conducted on September 30.

bpsc.bih.nic.in, BPSC, Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC 67th CCE, BPSC 67th CCE results, BPSC 67th CCE results declared, BPSC 67th CCE results announced, BPSC 67th Combined Competitive exam, sarkari naukri, government jobs, govt jobs, BiharBPSC 67th CCE: The exam was earlier held on May 8. (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

BPSC 67th CCE Result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) today released the results for 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the BPSC 67th CCE can check their results at the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in

Read |Postponed 6 times, BPSC 67th CCE result released today: Check timeline

The 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive re-exam was conducted on September 30 this year. BPSC has also released the final answer key along with cut-off marks for various categories. There are a total of 18 different categories. The cut-off for unreserved male category is 113 marks while for unreserved female category is 109 marks.

BPSC 67th CCE Result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of BPSC — bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link, ‘BPSC 67th Combined (preliminary) competitive re-examination results

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...Premium
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics

Step 3: View the result and save it for future reference

In the unreserved category, 5039 candidates cleared the BPSC exam, 1067 aspirants from EWS category were successful. 1411 applicants from SC category and 107 under ST category were declared successful. A total of 11,607 candidates cleared the exam.

The candidates who have cleared the exam, will appear for mains. The provisional answer key was released on the website on October 1 and the candidates were given an option to challenge the answer key till October 12.

Advertisement

This year, the BPSC 67th CCE was postponed multiple times. The exam was earlier held on May 8 but got cancelled as the paper was leaked. The exam was conducted in 38 districts across the state.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 12:10:47 am
Next Story

Gulberg massacre witness among 2 leaders to quit AIMIM, one to contest for JD (U)

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement