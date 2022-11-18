BPSC CCE 67th Result declared: Check cut-off at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 67th CCE Result: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) today released the results for 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the BPSC 67th CCE can check their results at the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in

The 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive re-exam was conducted on September 30 this year. BPSC has also released the final answer key along with cut-off marks for various categories. There are a total of 18 different categories. The cut-off for unreserved male category is 113 marks while for unreserved female category is 109 marks.

BPSC 67th CCE Result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of BPSC — bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link, ‘BPSC 67th Combined (preliminary) competitive re-examination results

Step 3: View the result and save it for future reference

In the unreserved category, 5039 candidates cleared the BPSC exam, 1067 aspirants from EWS category were successful. 1411 applicants from SC category and 107 under ST category were declared successful. A total of 11,607 candidates cleared the exam.

The candidates who have cleared the exam, will appear for mains. The provisional answer key was released on the website on October 1 and the candidates were given an option to challenge the answer key till October 12.

Advertisement

This year, the BPSC 67th CCE was postponed multiple times. The exam was earlier held on May 8 but got cancelled as the paper was leaked. The exam was conducted in 38 districts across the state.