Monday, Nov 14, 2022

BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result date released

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022, Check Date, Merit List at bpsc.bih.nic.in: “The result is ready and final checking is in progress. It will be released in a day or two,” BPSC Chairman confirmed. This year, the exam was successfully conducted on September 30.

BPSC | BPSC 67th Prelims | BPSC ResultBPSC 67th Prelims Result: BPSC 67th CCE was postponed multiple times this year.

BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022 Date Announced: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the result for 67th CCE in a day or two, BPSC Chairman Atul Prasad told indianexpress.com. Once released, candidates will be able to check result at the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in

“The result is ready and final checking is in progress. It will be released in a day or two,” he confirmed. This year, the exam was successfully conducted on September 30.

Read |APPSC prelims answer key released; steps to check

The commission had earlier released the provisional answer key on October 2 and candidates were given time till October 12 to raise any objections against the provisional answer key. The final answer key and prelims result will be declared based on the challenges received. 

BPSC 67th CCE was postponed multiple times this year. The preliminary test of the 67th CCE was earlier held on May 8 but it was cancelled after the question paper was leaked.  It was then scheduled for two days to cater to the large number of appearing candidates but the decision was rolled back after massive protests.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 11:26:33 am
